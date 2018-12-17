Partnership forms for oral health education pilot program

Delta Dental of Arizona has partnered with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to improve the medical outcomes of children undergoing treatment.

Delta Dental of Arizona is committing nearly $300,000 to a two-year pilot program for the Delta Dental Oral Health Education Program, according to a press release.

The funding will allow the hospital to hire an oral health educator to run the program and provide oral health training to clinical staff, along with patients and their families, the release said of the two-year pilot program.

The program will not only focus on improving medical outcomes of children undergoing treatment at PCH’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, but oral health protocols will become standardized for all patients with PICC lines in the CCBD, the release detailed.

“Through the Delta Dental Oral Health Education Program, an oral health educator will help inform patients, their families, and hospital staff about essential oral health practices which can improve outcomes for children undergoing treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital who may not be able to prioritize oral health amid other diagnoses and treatment protocols,” said Delta Dental of Arizona CEO Allan Allford in a prepared statement.

“This partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital allows us to carry out our mission – to improve lives by promoting optimal oral health – and we couldn’t be more excited to share the news with the community.”

The Delta Dental Oral Health Education Program will also include a hospital-wide, 18-month assessment of the oral health needs of patients in the hospital, added the release.

The project will be facilitated by the oral health educator with a goal of integrating the Delta Dental Oral Health Education Program in to additional areas and patient populations within the hospital.