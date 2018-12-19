Over the Edge brave efforts impacts the lives of many

Over the last year, we led a team to jump off a building and together we raised $32,603 for Special Olympics Arizona.

You might have a crazy friend who would jump off a bridge with you, but to have a team of 23 individuals join forces for Over the Edge left some in awe and others simply grateful to see our team face this challenge together standing from below on ground zero.

Paradise Valley Police Chief of Police Peter Wingert would like to personally thank all our sponsors who helped support our local raffle and hosted our fundraising dinner; as well as extend his appreciation to the team who were dedicated and volunteered many hours to make a difference in the lives of someone with special needs.

We spent many hours putting on fundraisers and planning how to help each member reach our goals. We didn’t give up and fought for a challenge we believed in and for what we ultimately, and unexpectedly, gained.

We each raised $1,000 to support two Athletes throughout the year so they too wouldn’t have to be alone in their life challenges. We walked away heroes in someone’s eyes with or without our small red capes. Our funds will support 65 Athletes in Arizona over the next year!

Together we rappelled off a 27-story building and faced fears Special Olympic Athletes have to face each day. The funds raised were provided to support programs and services for local Athletes like Kristy and Jenny.

We’ve seen firsthand the impact of what can be accomplished when you are supported by the community and Over the Edge is merely one of many examples.

When you see how much it means to others that you care, you find all the reasons to justify every sacrifice and will want to give it your all. It was pure joy and we want to share this feeling.

We were awarded top team fundraiser and top individual fundraiser of the year for Over the Edge in 2018 from Special Olympics Arizona. With your support the team hopes to bring our efforts to new heights in 2019.

Special thank you to: El Chorro, JW Camelback Resort, Andaz Scottsdale Resort, Hermosa Inn Mountain Shadows, and Scottsdale Plaza for their support of our team and Special Olympics Arizona in 2018.

The team is preparing to bring on new rappelers for Over the Edge on Saturday, Dec. 14th, 2019.

If you would like to make a donation, join the Paradise Valley Police Dream Team, or learn how you can support their efforts please reach out to Paradise Valley Police Community Resource Officer Steven McGhee at smcghee@paradisevalleyaz.gov.