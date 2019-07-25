Jewish Family & Children’s Service announces Lipman promotion

Megan Lipman is vice president Quality Management & Compliance at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (Submitted photo)

Megan Lipman has been promoted to vice president Quality Management & Compliance at Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

JFCS is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization noted to strengthen the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds, according to a press release.

“Megan has been a valued part of our team since 2015 and we’re so happy to continue her career in this new role,” said JFCS president/CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson, in a prepared statement.

“Her commitment to the mission of JFCS is unwavering, and we are grateful to have her.”

Before her new role, Ms. Lipman was director of Quality Management for JFCS, responsible for oversight of quality management, analyzing key performance indicators and implementing initiatives in alignment with Triple Aim, which focuses on improving the patient experience, health populations and cost reduction.

She graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s in science in psychology and is a graduate of the JFCS Leadership Academy. Ms. Lipman has also received the JFCS’ “Exemplary Practice Story” honor in recent years.