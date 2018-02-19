iTheatre Collaborative presents a reading of the death of Walt Disney

iTheatre Collaborative presents Lucas Hnath’s public reading of an unproduced screenplay depicting the death of Walt Disney with shows running from Feb. 23 to March 10 on the Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.
A bold and unflinching portrait of the man behind the legend, Walt Disney.
In the play, Mr. Disney will read you a screenplay he wrote. It’s about his last days on earth. It’s about a city he’s going to build that’s going to change the world. And, it’s about his brother. It’s about everyone who loves him so much, and it’s about how sad they’re going to be when he’s gone.
Performances cost $10 and go to itheatreaz.org for ticket information and a listing of showtimes.
iTheatre Collaborative produces distinctive theatre cultivating the visceral, innervating and divergent experiences intrinsic to live performance.
The mission of the collaborative is to bring the Phoenix community live theatrical plays for the general public that are:
- Affordable;
- Of the highest professional quality, and of a diverse and/or multicultural
nature; and
- To provide classes, workshops and forums on theater and performance for
the general public.
Through these activities iTheatre Collaborative aims to promote the idea all are unique and through individuality, we are, first and foremost, human beings. iTheatre Collaborative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.