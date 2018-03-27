Free Arts for Abused Children annual auction set for April 7

On April 7, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is hosting its 15th Annual Art Auction at Saks Fifth Avenue inside Biltmore Fashion Park, 2446 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.
The event will take place from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. and will feature a silent auction with masterful works of art from their featured artist, Fred Tieken of the Tieken Studio and Gallery, and other prominent Arizona artists.
The event will also include hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, live DJ, and more, according to a press release.
“The Art from the Heart Art Auction is a wonderful celebration of the amazing talent and generosity of the Arizona arts community,” Megan Nordquest Schwallie, co-chair, said in a prepared statement.
“Each year I am moved by the multitude of artists willing to give of themselves to support and raise funds for Free Arts programming benefiting some of the Valley’s most vulnerable and underserved children.”
Tickets are onsale now for $100 each, and can be purchased at www.freeartsaz.org.
“The Art from the Heart Art Auction brings together local artists and multiple supporters of Free Arts to celebrate the Free Arts mission and work,” Lisa Portigal, co-chair, said in a prepared statement.
“It’s a wonderful organization that real success stories are made out of. Many of these children have come from unimaginable experiences, and without incredible work from the volunteer mentors and staff at Free Arts, their success would not be possible.”