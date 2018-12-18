Florence Crittenton prepares for its annual girls luncheon

Florence Crittenton’s 17th Annual Teaming Up For Girls Luncheon will entertain and inspire attendees Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Phoenician.

The event, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., encourages the community can rally behind the girls and young women in Arizona, according to a press release giving details about the speakers and honorees at the event that relates to girls and their struggles.

The 2019 Teaming Up For Girls Luncheon co-chairs, Latasha Causey and Jenny Holsman Tetreault, along with Florence Crittenton, announce Tahnia McKeever as its Visionary Award recipient, and Cheryl Burke as keynote speaker at the signature event that inspires and empowers girls to rise above life’s challenges for successful, resilient futures.

Ms. McKeever, noted as a longstanding community champion, is the Visionary Award recipient, who has embraced Florence Crittenton’s mission, vision and core values. She has served on Florence Crittenton’s board of directors and on numerous committees.

The Visionary Award, created as a prestigious tribute to a “dynamic member of the community who has been inspirational to others,” is presented to someone showing exceptional leadership and dedication to the mission of Florence Crittenton, the release said.

Ms. Burke, an Emmy-nominated professional dancer with 25 years experience, tangoed and sambaed on the ABC television show, Dancing with the Stars, where she won in Season 3 with Emmitt Smith and Season 2 with Drew Lachey, the release said.

Go to: flocrit.org for more details.