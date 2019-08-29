Collaborative effort leads to Paradise Valley burglary arrests

Between winter 2018 through January of this year, the Town of Paradise Valley and adjacent Phoenix neighborhoods experienced a rash of residential burglaries, according to Sgt. Michael Horn of the Paradise Valley Police Department.

Sgt. Horn reports Paradise Valley and Phoenix detectives worked collaboratively to link several of the burglaries to the same set of suspects

These related burglaries all occurred within a similar time frame in the early morning hours and were perpetrated by suspects entering through unlocked doors .

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit followed up on the investigation and recently made three arrests related to these crimes.

Sgt. Horn reports Bairon E. Herrera was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail pending several counts of burglary. Detectives also arrested a juvenile male, who was later released pending Burglary charges in Maricopa County Juvenile Court, according to Sgt. Horn.