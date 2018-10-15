CB Live prepares to be the “hottest” Valley restaurant, venue

A Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant and multi-use venue prepares to be “the hottest restaurant and entertainment venue in the Valley.”

Tickets will go on sale 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 26 at cblive.com for Copper Blues Live (CB Live) set to open on Friday, Nov. 23, with a performance from local-gone-superstar and Saturday Night Live alum, David Spade.

According to a press release, the Nov. 23 grand opening will include an all-day celebration with lunch, dinner and late-night festivities.

CB Live is a restaurant and venue separated in to two sides by a retractable, soundproof sky wall, the release said. One side is a restaurant “in the round” – a full-service eatery, bar and hotspot with a 270-degree view of the stage, featuring nightly entertainment from local bands, acoustic acts and DJs.

The kitchen will always be open during operating hours serving chef-driven, healthy comfort food favorites from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, including a kids menu. There will be an ongoing rotation of free events such as ‘80s and ‘90s nights, live band karaoke, dueling pianos and country nights, the release said.

The other end will feature the live side with state-of-the-art music, comedy and multi-use venue showcasing the latest in lighting and video technology, the release added about the live side that can transform from a traditional rowed theater to a comedy club set and a standing concert space.

The space even has the capability to host other live shows, including seminars, workshops, live podcasts and more, the release added. CB Live is also available for semi-private and private events including a holiday party, a business meeting or celebrating a milestone.