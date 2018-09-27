CaZo Dance Theatre presents, Asylum: Serial Killers in time for Halloween

In time for Halloween, CaZo Dance Theatre, which mixes dance, acting and music, will perform Asylum: Serial Killers live.

Shows will be performed at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3, in the 3rd Street Theater at the Phoenix Center for the Arts. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. for a pre-show performed by apprentices of CaZo Dance Company.

The final chapter in the Asylum Series combines fictional characters from movies with real-life serial killers to create a gritty, haunting story with dance, according to a press release.

CaZo Dance Company with the artistic director, Bridgette Borzillo, will present the series based on pop-culture, using a cast of characters built on the likes of Black Swan, Silence of the Lambs, Bates Motel and Nightmare on Elm Street.

Asylum: Serial Killers will be the first time Ms. Borzillo draws from reality to accentuate her cast, infusing a “heavy supernatural aspect” to make it the “creepiest” in the series, the release said.

“The idea of the last show [Asylum: Resurrection] was to have all of the murderers in the asylum succumb to their addiction and kill everyone else,” Ms. Borzillo said in a prepared statement. “This, combined with the fact that the show would take place in 1969, naturally led into doing something a little different and utilize famous real-life serial killers like Charles Manson.”

See the final moments of the CaZo Asylum’s frightening history told through the power of dance in 1969 as survivors of the massacre at CaZo Asylum — Norman, Hannibal, Bill and May — have invited others to take up residence to learn the art of murder.

When a teenage girl, Annalise, who is “susceptible to possession,” arrives, Asylum residents attempt to recruit her as their new ingenue but strange and supernatural things begin happening to everyone she encounters, the release described.

“Before I started even putting the story together, I knew I wanted to bring in Pennywise the clown. He’s just such a fascinating character and Dominque Bailey will be fantastic in his interpretation,” Ms. Borzillo said.

Prices are $23 for general audiences, $18 for students, and $45 for reserved VIP (limited quantities).

Go to: cazodance.com.