BOMA Greater Phoenix elects its 2019 leadership

BOMA Greater Phoenix elected its 2019 officers and board members via electronic vote of its membership.

Robert Vincent, Cordia Capital Management, was elected president, according to a press release. He is joined by vice president Melissa Scott, Sunbelt Holdings; governor, Susan Engstrom, Main Street Real Estate Advisors; treasurer, Jayme Bartholomew, Development Services of America; and Allied Chair Doug Brown, Maintenance Mart.

“I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in 2019,” Mr. Vincent said in a prepared statement. “We have some exciting things we are delivering next year. We are revamping the committee structures and producing top quality educational events for our membership. I also believe that we must continue our advocacy for the commercial real estate industry and make our social media platforms more relevant to our members.

“I truly want to leave a lasting imprint with BOMA Greater Phoenix and lead by example. I am truly honored to serve this wonderful organization and the great people that embody it.”

Board members for 2019: Jessica Allen, Lincoln Property Company; Brett Barendrick, Parallel Capital Partners; Marty Brook, Metro Commercial Partners; Patti Brown, The Muller Company; Michael Chadwick, ViaWest Group; Bruce Coomer, Dircks Moving & Logistics; Toni Covington, ABM Parking Services; Chris Vetter, Transcend Security Solutions; and Nate Williams, Pro-Serv Commercial Cleaning.

The release added that BOMA Greater Phoenix finished its year on Dec. 12 with a holiday membership event at the Arizona Biltmore where top volunteers were honored for their efforts.

