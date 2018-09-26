Ballet Arizona’s “The Sleeping Beauty” meets The Phoenix Symphony

Ballet Arizona performs “The Sleeping Beauty” Oct. 25-28. (Submitted photo)

Ballet Arizona presents one of the world’s oldest fairy tales, “The Sleeping Beauty,” with a ballet twist.

Fairies, princes and nymphs come to life on stage Oct. 25-28 at Symphony Hall with accompaniment from The Phoenix Symphony, according to a press release.

The celebrated classic with a kiss, set to the Phoenix Symphony’s live performance of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, is choreographed by Marius Petipa with additional choreography by Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen.

The audience is transported to a “magical kingdom” through costumes and sets depicting the setting for the life of Princess Aurora who is bewitched by the evil Carabosse and put under the hex of a 100-year “protective sleep” only to be awakened by “true love’s kiss,” the release described.

There will be six performances of The Sleeping Beauty. Attendees are invited to pre-and post-performance chats 45 minutes before the Thursday, Oct. 25 and Friday, Oct. 26, performances; a post-performance chat will be held 15 minutes after the Saturday, Oct. 27 matinee.

Standard ticket prices start at $25. Discounts are offered for seniors, college students, active military and groups.

Tickets: 602-381-1096 or visit: balletaz.org.

