Audition for ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra, Aug. 6

Community and professional musicians can audition for ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra. (Submitted photos)

ProMusica Arizona will hold auditions for its chorale and orchestra on 7–9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Crosswinds Presbyterian Church, 20125 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix.

The 2019-20 season marks PMAZ’s 17th performance year with ensembles performing a variety of repertoire from classical to popular, including major works and concert versions of musicals, according to a press release, noting that performances often include visual elements to enhance the concert experience.

The multi-generational chorale and orchestra consists of volunteer community members, supplemented with professional musicians as needed. Ensemble members are encouraged to audition for solo parts and roles.

PMAZ Artistic Director/Principal Conductor Patti Graetz, who has more than 30 years of conducting and performing experience, will be assisted by professionals mentoring community musicians in a challenging but supportive environment. Community musicians will perform alongside professionals in concerts throughout the season.

Chorale

All voices are welcome to audition. Vocalists should be able to read music and have experience in choral singing. A two-minute prepared song is required.

Auditions for vocalists consist of an assessment of range, vocal quality, intonation, and music reading ability. Accompanist will be provided. Bring sheet music.

Orchestra

Auditions for all instruments are welcome. Instrumentalists need to have an intermediate/advanced skill level. A two-minute prepared piece is required. Accompanist will be provided. Please bring sheet music.

Rehearsals

Weekly orchestra rehearsals will be 7-9 p.m., Tuesdays beginning on Aug. 27 at Crosswinds Presbyterian Church, 20125 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix. Weekly Chorale rehearsals will be held 7– 9 p.m., on Mondays beginning on August 19 at Sunrise Methodist Church, 19234 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix.

For an audition appointment, contact Patti Graetz at pgraetz@pmaz.org.

PMAZ community musicians pay a nominal fee to help cover the costs of music, rehearsal space, and artistic staff. Fees collected from members cover approximately 8% of PMAZ’s operating budget.

About ProMusica Arizona

Founded in 2003, PMAZ offers live music to audiences in the North Phoenix area. With almost 100 singers and instrumentalists ranging in age from teens to 80s, the group has performed more than 175 times for more than 131,000 people. PMAZ is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.

For more information and full schedule of performances: PMAZ.org.