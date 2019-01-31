Ascension Lutheran Church presents Fun Friday Food Truck Night, Feb. 8

Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley will present a Fun Friday Food Truck from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

According to a press release, the food trucks will be in the church memorial garden. Attendees can bring beverages or purchase drinks from the trucks. There will be music and a playground for the kids.

The Fun Friday Food Truck Night will feature “Bistro on Wheels” with cuisine such as truffle and mushroom mac n cheese, duck confit sliders with red cabbage apple slaw and vegan safe dishes including roasted broccoli po boy with garlic hummus in ciabatta.

The “Drive Wood Fired Grill” food truck features primitive cooking dating back to the 19th century, firing up cuisine with a Santa Maria still wood fired grill to set the food truck apart, the release said, noting specialties by restauranteurs Adam Wilcox and Anthony Alexander.

Grilled street corn, artichoke and the staples of street food, including tacos made with tri tip steak locally sourced will be available, in addition to handcrafted sandwiches.

Attendees can finish the evening with a root beer float to support the Global Barnyard project of the ELCA. Non-perishable food items for the Mount of Olives Food Pantry will be collected, the release added.

Ascension Lutheran Church is at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley. For more information call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.