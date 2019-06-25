Arizona Self-Storage Association announces board members

Belinda Rosthenhausler is among three newly-elected Arizona Self-Storage Association board members. (Submitted photos)

Arizona Self-Storage Association has recently elected three new board members and re-elected seven board members.

Matt Hall

Newly-elected board members to the trade association, representing the self-storage industry in Arizona, are David Brown, Wentworth Property Company; Matthew Hall, Stadium Properties / Dollar Self Storage; and Belinda Rosthenhausler, Clear Title Agency of Arizona, according to a press release.

Re-elected to the board are Bill Alter, Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate; Diane Gibson, Cox Armored Mini Storage Management, Inc.; Jeff Gorden, Eagle Commercial Realty Services; Dave King, Wentworth Property Company; Martin Lorch, BPI Capital Management, Inc.; Ray McRae, Arizona Mini Storage Management Company/Storage Solutions; and Chris Rudel, The Rudel Company.

David Brown

Officers for 2019 are Dave King, president; Diane Gibson, vice president; Jeff Gorden, secretary; Martin Lorch, treasurer; Poppy Behrens, conference chair; Carol Mixon Krendl, education chair; Travis Morrow, immediate past president; and Richard Marmor, legal and legislative chair.

Directors include Bill Alter, James Appleton, Matthew Hall, Korey Hanson, Whitney Jurjevich, Andrew Kelly, Ray McRae, Chris Rudel, Belinda Rosthenhausler, Tarik Williams and David Brown, noted the release.

AZSA has more than 600 facilities in the association owned by approximately 300 owner/operators as well as more than 100 associate members who are local and national vendors to the self-storage industry, according to the release.

The organization holds 25 events a year, including an annual conference, which is Sept. 25-26 at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler, Arizona. The AZSA Golf Tournament is Sept. 24 at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass.

“AZSA events are a great way to get involved and engage with our membership,” said Executive Director Anne Mari DeCoster in a prepared statement.

“Our events include five Phoenix networking breakfasts and five Tucson Tuesday happy hours or breakfasts.”

The group also offers workshops in statewide throughout the year and monthly webinars, the release added.