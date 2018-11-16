Xavier volleyball players honored

Xavier College Preparatory volleyball had seven members honored in the 6A Premier Region for outstanding contributions to high school volleyball this past season.

Top honors go to Coach Lamar-Renee Bryant as Coach of the Year and senior setter Shannon Shields as Player of the Year. First team honors go to junior outside hitter Bri McKnight and junior middle blocker Jasmine Knight. Second team honors go to sophomore outside hitter Serena Turner.

Honorable mention goes to senior libero Ashley Yeung and senior middle blocker Hayley Nash.

Xavier, with a record of 33-9, won the 6A State Championship this year defeating Corona del Sol High School in straight sets at the Wells Fargo Arena on the ASU campus. This is Xavier’s second title in a row, with both victories coming against Corona del Sol.