Xavier students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Five students at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Top row (from left to right): Abigail Converse, Grace Haak and Katherine Tanner. Bottom row: Veronica Tanner and Katherine Yuh. (Submitted photo)

Those students include Abigail Converse, Grace Haak, Veronica Tanner, Katherine Tanner and Katherine Yuh, according to a press release

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level. These scholarship recipients will join more than 345,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.