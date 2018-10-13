Xavier student earns Transamerica Scholarship Honor Roll status

Ashley Menne, class of 2020 at Xavier College Preparatory, has been named to the 2018 Transamerica Scholarship Honor Roll.

“When I found out that I made the Transamerica Honor Roll, I felt excited to finally achieve this accomplishment. I also felt that all the efforts I have made this year finally paid off,” Ms. Menne said in a release.

The Transamerica scholarship is part of the American Junior Golf Association. The AMJGA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf, according to the release.

Xavier College Preparatory, 4710 N. Fifth St. in north central Phoenix, is a three-time National Blue Ribbon School and a three-time winner of the H.A. Hendrickson Award from the Arizona Interscholastic Association, according to the release.

