Xavier student Borrego captures national photo contest as finalist

Xavier College Preparatory junior Mackenzie Ashton Borrego is amongst finalists in Photographer’s Forum Magazine’s 2018 photo contest.

Taking pictures since childhood, she enrolled in a beginning photography class last year, according to a press release. She and her classmates were required to submit their work to a contest at the end of the semester.

The “spontaneous” photo in the running was taken on Feb. 10 in San Jose, California, said Miss. Borrego in a prepared statement.

“As I walked into the market I was mesmerized by the lighting and the rustic blue Chevy truck. Without much thought I took the picture and couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” Miss. Borrego said. “This contest changed my views on photography; it brought my focus to the impact I can have by doing something I love.”

Thrilled about the contest’s unexpected outcome, she was also pleased to have learned about capturing the world around her through photography, adding “the simple beauty of nature was incredibly compelling to me, and I never wanted to stop taking pictures.”

She is in an advanced photography class and plans to continue capturing the world in pictures, the release stated.

Contest winners will be announced later this year. All finalists’ photos will be published in the book, Best Photography 2018, the release noted.

In other Xavier news:

