Xavier student-athletes sign to compete at collegiate level

Nine Xavier College Preparatory athletes signed National Letters of Intent for collegiate athletic scholarships, the first of three signing ceremonies the school will have for its students.

Surrounded by coaches, family and friends, each athlete was called forward and signed their letter of intent, according to a release.

The signing of a letter commits the student athlete to that college, allowing the college and the student make plans for their arrival on campus in the fall and their next level of competition.

“We are so excited for these nine athletes to be committing to outstanding institutions,” Tui Selvaratnum, Xavier’s associate athletic director and co-head varsity golf coach, said in a prepared statement.

“Each program will allow our girls to continue to participate in competitive athletics throughout their college careers.”

Some of Xavier’s NLI athletes for this ceremony are: Trinity Cavanaugh, Beach Volleyball, Texas Christian University, Business; Emily Chiao, Soccer, Stanford University, Computer Science; Emily Cons, Golf, University of Arizona, Criminal Justice; and Kyla Ferry, Soccer, University of Colorado, Business.

The rest of the signees include: Lindsay Hubbard, Soccer, Seattle University, Business; Leilani McIntosh, Basketball, Pepperdine University, Sports Medicine; Shannon Shields, Volleyball, University of Louisville, Biology; Jada Sims, Track and Field, Vanderbilt University, Medicine, Health and Society; and Sadie Wintergalen, Soccer, Southern Methodist University, Biology or Physiology.

Xavier has 682 student-athletes, or 63 percent of the student body, participating in 18 competitive sports and activities at the high school level, a release states.

This fall season, Xavier won three state championships (golf, volleyball and cross-country), earned one second place finish (swimming) and one fifth place finish (badminton).