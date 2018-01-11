Xavier sophomore verbally commits to ASU women’s golf program

Xavier College Preparatory sophomore Ashley Menne verbally committed to play collegiate golf at Arizona State University on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Miss Menne is one of the nation’s finest junior golfers, according to a press release. She won the prestigious ACDS / Ryan Moore Junior at Oakbrook and had her first hole-in-one in the Lakewood, Wash., tournament.
She finished in the top 10 in six AJGA events in 2017 and in the December 2017 Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Belle Championship.
For the second consecutive year, 15-year-old Miss Menne earned the Arizona Junior Golf Association Player of the Year Award in the Girls Championship Division with a 69.7 scoring average.
She won 14 of the 20 JGAA tournaments she entered during the 2017 season without finishing lower than third place. As the top-ranked junior female golfer in Arizona (45th overall), Miss Menne also competed on Team Arizona in the Girls Junior America’s Cup, USGA Women’s State Team, and the U.S. Girls’ Junior.
She also captured the JGAA State Championship in 2016 and 2017, won her first Golf Week Invitational at Mesa Country Club in May of 2017, and qualified for both the USGA Girls Junior and the PGA Junior Girls in 2017.
At present, she is ranked 114th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Miss Menne was named to the Rolex Junior All-American honorable mention teams in 2016 and 2017. At the age of 12, she won the inaugural North American Junior Amateur Championship held by RMJGT. She also qualified for the inaugural Drive, Chip & Putt and was T3 in 2015 at Augusta National.
She has successfully defended her title at the Phoenix City Women’s Championship since 2014, the press release stated.
As a Xavier College Preparatory student-athlete, Miss Menne won the AIA Division I State Golf Tournament in two consecutive seasons (2016 and 2017), and she has a 4.0 unweighted grade point average in the classroom.
“Xavier is so proud of Ashley,” Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier’s vice principal of activities, athletic director, and co-golf coach said in a prepared statement.
“She is a phenomenal golfer, terrific student-athlete, and a committed and caring team member. Coach Tui Selvaratnam and I are thrilled that Ashley has committed to Arizona State golf. ASU has a great history of excellence, and we know that Ashley will help to continue that tradition.”