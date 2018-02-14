Xavier soccer players sign letters of intent to play at collegiate level

Standing in the top row are Jessie Simmons (left) and Kaitlyn Ward (right). Bottom row from left to right: Abby Hubbard, Madeline Warren, Kinsey Ehmann, Hannah Hale. (Submitted Photo)

Six Xavier College Preparatory seniors signed national collegiate letters of intent Wednesday, Feb. 7 to play soccer at six U.S. colleges and universities.

These six players include Jessie Simmons to Sacred Heart University, Kaitlyn Ward to Trinity University, Abby Hubbard to Colorado College, Madeline Warren to Marquette University, Kinsey Ehmann to Pepperdine University and Hannah Hale to Gonzaga University.

To date, 12 Xavier seniors have signed national collegiate letters of intent during the 2017-2018 school year, committing to 12 different colleges and universities across the United States.

The Xavier soccer team is coming off its second consecutive 6A state championship, its 10th overall, after defeating Perry High School 1-0 Saturday, Feb. 10 in the finals at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.

