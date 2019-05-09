Xavier seniors earn 97 degrees from Rio Salado in 2019

Sr. Lynn Winsor, BVM announcing awards at the Honors Assembly. (Submitted photo)

Ninety-seven Xavier College Preparatory seniors earned associate’s degrees from Rio Salado College on Thursday, May 2.

According to a press release, this collaboration started in 1987 between then Xavier principal, Sr. Joan Fitzgerald and then Rio Salado president, Art DeCabooter. In the ensuing 32 years, Xavier students have earned more than 2,000 degrees.

“Our collaboration with Rio Salado College was innovative in 1987 and it continues to set the standard for dual credit programs in Arizona and across the nation,” said Sr. Joan Nuckols, Xavier’s principal, in a prepared statement.

“Thanks to our excellent faculty, this program brings value to our institutions and the future academic endeavors of our students.”

Degrees earned, singly and in combination, were Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, and Associate of Arts in General Studies.