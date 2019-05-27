Xavier recognized for athletic achievements in 6A

Xavier College Preparatory is at 4710 N. Fifth Street in Phoenix. (submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory has won the Harold L. Slemmer Overall Excellence Award from the Arizona Interscholastic Association for the 6A Conference.

This award, and the others won in the 1A, 2A-3A and 4A-5A conferences, goes to the school in the individual or combined conference that has earned the most points during the year.

Points are earned for winning region/section championships, state championships and state runner-up as well as game management and sportsmanlike conduct.

“Xavier competes in the 6A conference and the Premier Region with extremely large schools that are co-ed,” Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier’s athletic director and vice-principal, said in a prepared statement.

“To win this award against these outstanding schools with only girls’ sports counting toward the point total is quite an accomplishment.”

Xavier won five region/section championships (cross country, golf, softball, tennis and beach volleyball), had two runner-up finishes (swimming/diving and basketball) and five state championships (cross country, golf, volleyball, tennis and beach volleyball).

David Hines, AIA’s executive director, will present Xavier with the award at Xavier’s fall sports rally in September.