Xavier Prep soccer star wins Gatorade honors

Jun 19th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Xavier College Preparatory junior Kyla Ferry has been named the Gatorade Arizona Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

In addition to honoring her athletic excellence, the award also recognizes the student’s academic achievement as well as her overall character.

Kyla Ferry

She has maintained a weighted GPA of 4.14, and she also tutors, helps to coach youth soccer and assists with fundraising efforts to benefit victims of domestic violence, according to a release.

Upon graduating from Xavier next spring, she plans to attend the University of Colorado on a soccer scholarship.

This year’s Xavier team won the 6A soccer state championship.

Tags · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie