Xavier Prep soccer star wins Gatorade honors

Xavier College Preparatory junior Kyla Ferry has been named the Gatorade Arizona Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

In addition to honoring her athletic excellence, the award also recognizes the student’s academic achievement as well as her overall character.

She has maintained a weighted GPA of 4.14, and she also tutors, helps to coach youth soccer and assists with fundraising efforts to benefit victims of domestic violence, according to a release.

Upon graduating from Xavier next spring, she plans to attend the University of Colorado on a soccer scholarship.

This year’s Xavier team won the 6A soccer state championship.