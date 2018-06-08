Xavier Prep picks new varsity softball coach

Xavier College Preparatory has appointed Brad Downes as the school’s head varsity softball coach.

Mr. Downes replaces Carrie Markham, who will return to her pitching instruction business on a full-time basis.

Mr. Downes served as Xavier’s assistant varsity softball coach during the 2018 season. He is a coach for the Arizona Hotshots Softball Team, and he also serves as president of Hotshots Softball of Arizona, Inc.

The new coach graduated from UCLA in 1991 and received his law degree from Arizona State University in 1994. In addition to his coaching experience, he served in various capacities as the softball-baseball coach at Horizon Honors High School from 2009-2018.

“Mr. Downes brings tremendous high school coaching experience and softball club involvement to Xavier’s softball program,” said Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, Xavier’s vice principal for activities and athletic director. “We are delighted that he will be leading our program.”