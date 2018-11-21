Xavier Prep ‘cans’ skirts for a cause

Xavier College Preparatory has a tradition of plaid uniform skirts, but a fundraising effort allowed students to “can” them for a day.

Coordinated by the members of the National Honor Society, the entire Xavier community participated in providing meals for the hungry, according to a release. Students were allowed to wear something other than the traditional skirt on Wednesdays for bringing in cash or cans of food.

Tara Metzger, NHS adviser, stated the drive “is a true testament to what Xavier is all about. The coming together of our faculty, staff, students, parents and friends to assist the hungry in our local community is something we appreciate doing during this special time of year.”

A total of 4,856 cans were brought to campus. In addition, $18,446 dollars was donated to the cause, the release stated. For each dollar donated, the St. Vincent de Paul Society can purchase 10 cans of food. The total number of donations through cash and cans was 189,316.

Xavier College Preparatory, 4710 N. Fifth St., is a three-time National Blue Ribbon School and a three-time winner of the H.A. Hendrickson Award from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

“Xavier College Preparatory is a Catholic community that strives to prepare young women with knowledge, skills and integrity to meet the challenges of a changing global society in a positive and productive manner,” the release stated.