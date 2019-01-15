Xavier Mothers’ Guild to host Scholarship Fashion Show

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild will present its 2019 Scholarship Fashion Show Friday, March 8 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive in Phoenix.

This year’s theme is “Legacy,” acknowledging 75 years of educating high school girls while moving toward our centenary celebration in 2043. The legacy lives on in our students through our scholarships.

Last year, more than 250 Xavier/Brophy students walked the runway in colorful spring fashions entertaining nearly 1,300 guests.