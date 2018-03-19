Xavier hosts Scholarship Fashion Show for school financial assistance

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild presented its 2018 Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show Sunday, March 11 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive.
This year’s theme was “Shine” in honor of the 75th Diamond Anniversary of Xavier’s founding in 1943. Xavier mothers Martha Chung and Xavier alumna Michelle Zachar chaired the sold out event, which featured a reception, a luncheon, and a spirited fashion show, a press release states.
More than 250 Xavier/Brophy seniors walked the runway in colorful spring fashions and entertained the nearly 1,300 guests with their lively choreographed routines, according to a release.
Former Xavier parent and current Xavier grandparent Judy Stark was honored with the school’s Founders Award for her dedication to Xavier’s mission to educate young women of faith.
All proceeds raised at the event will benefit the more than 40 percent of Xavier students who receive financial assistance.
Xavier’s fashion show began in the 1950s as an alumnae event, became a Girls Athletic Association activity in the 1960s, later showcased the fashions that Xavier students created in their home economics classes, and ultimately evolved into the annual event that it is now.