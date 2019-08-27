Xavier golfer wins second straight Scottsdale junior championship

Marley Moncada, Carolyn Fuller and Ashley Menne. (Submitted photo)

Ashley Menne, a student at Xavier College Preparatory, fired two rounds in the 60s at TPC Scottsdale to win her second consecutive girls championship division at the DLB Custom Homes Scottsdale City Junior Championship Aug. 17-18.

Ms. Menne — who shot a 5-under 67 on the Champions Course and a 3-under 69 on the Stadium Course — finished with a 6-under-par 136 for the tournament, two strokes clear of second-place finisher Carolyn Fuller of Phoenix.

Ms. Fuller made a strong final-round charge with a 5-under-par 66 on the Stadium Course to finish at 4-under-par 138 for the event. Marley Moncada of Tucson came in third place at 2-over-par 144 (70-74).

The win marks Ms. Menne’s seventh of the season, and she has a comfortable lead in the points race for player of the year honors, according to a press release.

In the boys championship division, Scott Schlader of Phoenix, also edged out the field by two strokes to finish in first at 7-under 135 (66-69).

Three players finished tied for second place at 5-under 137 — Tommy White (69-68) of Cave Creek, Mahanth Chirravuri (68-69) of Chandler and Nicholas Kling (66-71) of Paradise Valley.

Mr. Kling, the defending champion, had a share of the first-round lead with Mr. Schlader before pulling away by two after the final round.

In the boys 15-18 division, hosted on Stadium and Champions Courses, Vincent Cervantes of Chandler took first with a 3-over 145 (74-71).

Carlos Astiazaran of Tucson blistered the field with a 3-under-par 141 (71-70) on the Pine Course at McCormick Ranch Golf Club in the Boys 13-14 division.

Brennan Korn of Phoenix won in a playoff over Owen Bolles of Goodyear in the Boys 11-12 division at 4-over 76 (41-35) and Everett Corwon of Sahuarita posted a win in the Boy 10 and Under division with a 9-over 81 (43-38).

Elisabeth Axen of Tucson won in the Girls 15-18 division at 5-over 147 (74-73). Brynn Kort of Kingman claimed victory in a playoff the Girls 13-14 Division with a score of 11-over 155 (80-75).

Kylie Kuppersmith of Gilbert prevailed in the Girls 11-12 division at 13-over 85 (46-39) And Alexis Lamadrid of Phoenix defended her title in Girls 10 and Under division with an 8-over 80 (40-40).