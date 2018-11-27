Xavier golf, cross-country teams earn all-region honors

Xavier College Preparatory’s 2018 state champion golf and cross-country teams earned top honors for their coaches and athletes in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Premier Region.

“As Xavier’s athletic director, I could not be more proud of our cross-country and golf teams,” Sister Lynn Winsor said in a prepared statement.

“Having Coach Tui (Selveratnum) selected as Girls’ Golf Coach of the Year and Coach (Dave) Van Sickle for Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year is a testament to their work ethic, care for their teams and the respect they have in the Premier Region.”

Along with Coach Selveratnum’s coach of the year recognition, Ashley Menne took home the player of the year honors for the region in golf. Breyanna Matthews, LAuren Garcia, Ivy Song and Bailee Tayles all made first-team all-region while Emily Cons and Eve Worden earned honorable mentions.

In cross-country, Mia Olsen, Jaime Stelnik and Grace Valandra earned first team all-region to complement Coach Van Sickle’s coach of the year honors. Karina Hawkins, Karina Smith, Sammy Braun and Helen Innes all earned second team honors while Karli Baker received honorable mention.