Xavier Fashion Show set for March 11 in Phoenix

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild will present its 2018 Xavier Scholarship Fashion Show on Sunday, March 11 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive.
The event will begin with a reception at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon and fashion show at noon.
More than 250 Xavier and Brophy students from the class of 2018 will walk the runway to raise scholarship dollars for the more than 40 percent of Xavier students who receive financial assistance, according to a press release.
This year’s theme is “Shine” and will honor the 75th / Diamond Anniversary of Xavier’s founding in 1943.
Xavier mothers Martha Chung and Michelle Zachar (who is also a Xavier alumna) will chair the event.
Xavier’s fashion show began in the 1950s as an alumnae event, became a Girls Athletic Association activity in the 1960s, later showcased the fashions that Xavier students created in their home economics classes, and ultimately evolved into the annual event that it is today.
For additional information, visit the Xavier Mothers’ Guild website at www.xcpmg.org or call 602-240-3147.