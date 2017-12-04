Xavier community toasts to 75th anniversary at annual holiday dinner, auction

The Xavier College Preparatory Mothers’ Guild hosted its 45th annual Holiday Dinner and Auction on Friday, Nov. 10, celebrating Xavier’s 75 years of educating Arizona women.

This year’s theme was “All That Glitters” in honor of the school’s Diamond Jubilee, and more than 500 guests enjoyed silent and live auctions, an anniversary toast, dinner, and music by Nate Nathan of the MacDaddy-O’s.

Xavier parents Nicole Karren and Teri Schumacher chaired the festive event, which began as a holiday craft boutique in 1972 and now raises proceeds to benefit Xavier’s Legacy of Leadership Campaign.

