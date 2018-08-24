Xavier College Preparatory has 166 students earn AP recognition for academic success

Xavier College Preparatory had 166 students earn one of four levels of distinction from the College Board, creator of the Advanced Placement curriculum and exams for earning college credit in high school.

The highest honor is National AP Scholar. This is granted to students receiving an average score of at least four on all AP Exams taken and scores of four or higher on eight or more of these exams.

Xavier had five students earn this distinction. They are: Claire Fleming, Katherine Hann, Brooke Howard, Caroline Hyland, and Yutong (YT) Xu, according to a press release.

“Claire, Katherine, and Brooke all showed consistent discipline and tenacity throughout their high school careers,” counselor Catherine Hemmerling said in a prepared statement.

“They demonstrated these qualities by achieving the honors of both National Merit Scholarship Finalists as well as National AP Scholars.”

Ms. Fleming and Ms. Howard are attending Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University, while Ms. Hann is at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Working with YT as her counselor has been delightful,” Katie Gannon said in a prepared statement. “She is a tenacious young woman who is confident and driven to do her best in everything she attempts.” YT is currently studying at the University of Michigan.

Ms. Hyland is a senior at Xavier taking six AP classes this year. When she graduates, she will have completed 14 AP classes and be eligible to earn the distinction of being a National AP Scholar two years in a row, a release states.

“She will receive her Xavier diploma as well as the EPICS Laureate designation upon her graduation from Xavier,” counselor Melita Prins said in a prepared statement. “Caroline’s two favorite subjects are Biology and Computer Science and she hopes to combine these two passions in the future through a career in bioinformatics.”

In addition to the honor of National AP Scholar, there are three other levels of distinction that may be earned by students.

AP Scholar with Distinction, the second-highest, is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Xavier had 40 students earn this distinction.

AP Scholar with Honor, the third-highest, is granted to those students who receive an average score of 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Xavier had 37 students earn this distinction.

AP Scholar status, the lowest honor, is granted to those who receive scores of 3 (out of 5) or higher on three or more AP exams. Xavier had 84 students earn this distinction.