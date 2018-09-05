Xavier College Prep to host fundraiser breakfast

Xavier College Preparatory will host X Breakfast 2018 at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, September 27th on the school’s campus at 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix.

This year’s speakers are Jeannette Maré, founder of Ben’s Bells Project, and Xavier alumna and neuroscience Ph.D. candidate, Kathryn Post. All members and friends of the Xavier community are welcome to register for the breakfast.

The event is free; however, guests are encouraged to support the school with a financial contribution, according to a press release.

This community fundraising breakfast will benefit Xavier’s Legacy of Leadership Capital Campaign funding the construction of the Chapel of our Lady, Founders Hall, Petznick Field and the Activity Center renovation.

Those interested in attending can email XCP-X-Breakfast@xcp.org or call 602-240-3133.