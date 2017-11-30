Xavier College Prep students donate 80,000 canned food items
Xavier College Preparatory students donate canned food. (submitted photo)
Xavier College Preparatory’s National Honor Society members collected and donated 83,798 canned food items to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul during the school’s annual Canned Food Drive.
The donations amounted to nearly 59,000 pounds of food to assist the organization with its Thanksgiving and Christmas initiatives to feed hungry families throughout the Phoenix area.
Xavier’s collection totals this year nearly doubled those of last autumn’s drive, according to a press release.
Xavier College Preparatory is in Phoenix at 4710 N. Fifth St.
