Xavier College Prep Gators secures 6A state championship

The Xavier College Prep volleyball team after winning the 6A state championship. (Submitted Photo)

The Xavier College Preparatory Gators are state champions after they downed Corona del Sol High School in the finals, avenging their semifinal loss to the same school last year.

The No. 1 Gators (40–3, 8–0 Premier Region) defeated the No. 2 Aztecs (41–3, 11–0 Central Region) 3–1 Thursday, Nov. 9 at Mesquite High School in Gilbert.

Xavier fell in the first set 25–23 but bounced back in the second with a 26–24 win. The Gators clinched the third and fourth sets both by 25–17 to secure the state crown. According to the school, this was the Gators’ 12th state title in school history for volleyball.

The Gators swept their first and second round matches against Mountain Ridge High School and Sandra Day O’Connor High School. They prevailed in a tight semifinal match against region rival Perry High School.

