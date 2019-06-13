Xavier College Prep hosts girls I.T. summer camp

Camp participants learn about soldering and electrical circuitry. (Submitted photo)

Xavier College Preparatory sponsored its annual Girls Have I.T. Camp for middle school students June 3-6 and June 10-13.

Over 50 girls attended the camp where 23 high school students offered individual assistance with activities and projects. These future women scientists learned new information, acquired new skills and met new challenges as budding scientists, according to a press release.

Week one had activities using biology, chemistry, physics, and environmental science. Mining for gold — in this case chocolate chips — is an example of one of the activities.

Week two was all about creating by learning soldering techniques and electrical circuit design for spinner bots. Working a 3D printer for personally designed stamps made for lots of cool designs and individual personalities to shine through.

“What these girls learn during these weeks is so impressive,” Xavier teacher Nathan Ward said in a prepared statement. “I enjoy teaching them how to build the spinner bots as much as they enjoy building them. This truly is a wonderful camp for girls to experience science in a fantastic environment.”

Xavier College Preparatory, 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix, has built a record of academic excellence, innovation, leadership development, athletics and community service, a release claims.

Xavier is a three-time National Blue Ribbon School and a three-time winner of the H.A. Hendrickson Award from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

All Xavier graduates attend post-secondary institutions. Members of the Class of 2019 were accepted at nearly 300 colleges and universities, garnering tens of millions of dollars in college scholarships.

Nearly 45% of Xavier students have financial need and Xavier claims to be strongly committed to educating all qualified students.

Xavier College Preparatory is a Catholic community that strives to prepare young women with knowledge, skills and integrity to meet the challenges of a changing global society in a positive and productive manner.