Xavier College Preparatory will host its 10th Annual “Girls Have IT Day!” to promote young women’s involvement in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, also known as STEAM.
The “Girls Have IT Day!” will held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 16 on Xavier’s campus at 4710 N. Fifth St. in Phoenix, according to a press release.
Guest speaker is Paige Bernier, a graduate of Xavier’s Class of 2010 and a software engineer at New Relic, a technology company in Portland, Oregon.
The event will be part of this year’s Arizona SciTech Festival and is supported by the Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Foundation, the release noted.
Included will be an assembly dedicated to women involved in STEAM fields; more than 40 hands-on activities hosted by members of Xavier’s more than 75 student clubs and local STEAM-related businesses; and other opportunities for the middle school students to engage in STEAM learning.
Last year, nearly 500 middle school girls from around the Phoenix metropolitan area participated in the free event at Xavier, and approximately 150 Xavier students mentored younger students throughout the day, the release added.
To register, visit http://www.ghitday.org/.