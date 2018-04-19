Xavier College Prep host alumnae for 75th anniversary

Several hundred Xavier College Preparatory alumnae returned to the school’s campus Thursday, April 12 for an all-alumnae celebration in honor of the 75th Anniversary and Diamond Jubilee of Xavier’s founding in 1943.
Members of the school’s first graduating Class of 1947 through its most recent graduating Class of 2017, as well as retired and current faculty members, parents, spouses, and friends, were all invited to join longtime Xavier administrators Sister Joan Fitzgerald, Sister Joanie Nuckols and Sister Lynn Winsor for the festivities.