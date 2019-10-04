Xavier College Prep golfer wins pro-junior title at championship

Ashley Menne, a senior at Xavier and winner of $50k for Charity Scholarship shown with champion golfer Tom Lehman. (Submitted photo)

Ashley Menne, a senior at Xavier College Preparatory, has claimed the female Pro-Junior title at the Pure Insurance Championship.

An official PGA TOUR Champions event in Pebble Beach, California, she was paired with champion golfer, Tom Lehman. The duo won the event with a score of 18-under, according to a press release.

The event was broadcast live on The Golf Channel on Sept. 29, noted the release. The First Tee is a national youth development program that helps young people build character using the game of golf as a platform.

In addition to “great golf” skills that got Miss. Menne accepted into the program, she had to compete in an extensive application process that included writing essays and interviews, the release said.

Before heading to Pebble Beach, Miss. Menne talked about her preparation and focus to keep a 4.0-grade average along with her golf mastery.

“I have to say ‘no’ a lot. I’m constantly on the run –either with my schoolwork, golf practice at Xavier, JGAA & AJGA Golf events. But, I take things one day at a time –and one event at a time – otherwise I’d get overwhelmed. As a kid, I played multiple sports, but once I got into golf, I set my goal to be best,” she said in a prepared statement.

At the Pure Insurance Championship, her team finished first in the Chevron Shoot-Out for STEM Scholars and won $50,000 towards The First Tee scholarship fund. In addition, Miss. Menne chipped closest to the pin, the release said.

A 17-year-old senior, she plays on Xavier’s 36-time State Championship golf team and has won the AIA High School Individual State Title for the past three years.

She also holds a 1.2 handicap and was awarded a full scholarship to play on the women’s golf team at Arizona State University next fall, according to the release.