Xavier choir wins three awards at WorldStrides Festival

Xavier College Preparatory’s Honor Choir took top honors at WorldStrides Heritage Festival March 29, winning all three awards for which it was eligible.

The choir, under the direction of Brittanie Hockins with Naoko Garrison accompanying, earned 1st Place Gold in the women’s choir division; earned the Adjudicator’s Award for a total score above 95 out of 100; and won the overall 1st Place Gold Award that included all 31 competing choirs, according to a press release.

“I am so unbelievably proud of these beautiful young women,” Mrs. Hockins said, “They not only won 1st place Gold but they received the Adjudicators Award as well as the award for highest scoring choir in the entire festival! Words cannot express how amazing and talented these young women are.”

The WorldStrides Heritage Festival takes place on the west coast every year and is open to any choir from anywhere in the country, a release states.

This year, there were over 1,250 singers from Utah, California, Arizona and Washington. This was the first time in Xavier’s 15-plus years of attending this festival that the choir has swept the festival awards.