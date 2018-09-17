Xavier/Brophy Theatre wins National Youth Arts Awards

A national organization has awarded Xavier/Brophy Theatre with several honors for acting in the play “Into the Woods.”

The National Youth Arts Awards for Outstanding Performance went to Lily Castle as the Baker’s Wife, Kyra Klononski as Cinderella, Tatum Dial as the Witch and Johnny Robaina as Cinderella’s Prince.

The entire cast received the Outstanding Performance Award for Outstanding Ensemble, according to a release.

In addition, nominations for awards were earned for the production of “The Little Mermaid” by Kristen Chua, Johnny Robaina, Tatum Dial, Andy Wissink and Brendan Alcott.

National Youth Arts Awards is a membership organization that seeks to acknowledge and support youth in pursuing their talent in the performing arts.

“The national organization provides opportunities for student performers to be judged in their school or local theater productions for recognition through annual awards,” the release stated.