Xavier basketball closes historic season under first-year coach

Xavier College Preparatory’s varsity basketball team competed in the #Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 6A State Championship Wednesday, Feb. 28 for the first time in 32 years.
More than 3,400 Xavier students, parents, alumnae of all ages and friends packed Arizona State University’s Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe to witness the Gators’ historic appearance, a press release states.
First-year Head Coach Jennifer Gillom coached the No. 5 Xavier (27-6) this season to a semifinal upset over top-seeded Millenium High School, a berth in the title game and a state runners-up trophy. XCP also went 8-0 in Premier Region play, finishing with the top spot in the region.
The Gators fell 68-55 in the finals to No. 2 Valley Vista High School. Junior Leilani McIntosh led the team with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-5 3-point shooting. Senior Montana Oltrogge also scored 13 points with five of those points coming from the free throw line.