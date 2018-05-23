Xavier Athletic Director Lynn Winsor earns AIA Lifetime Achievement Award

The Arizona Interscholastic Association honored Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, CMAA, Xavier College Preparatory’s longtime vice principal for activities and athletic director, with its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award came at the organization’s annual Champions Awards Luncheon Monday, May 21 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

“All of us at Xavier are so proud of Sister Lynn’s dedication to athletics and activities,” Sister Mary Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, Xavier College Preparatory’s president, said in a prepared statement.

“In her 44 years at Xavier, she has brought the Christian perspective in sports to Xavier students, coaches, parents, faculty, staff, administration and alumnae. The 134 state titles won by Xavier under her leadership are a testament to her leadership, her commitment to a quality athletic program, her emphasis on sportsmanship, and her goal of providing positive experiences for all involved in high school athletics and activities.”

Ms. Lynn said the award was a big surprise to her who reflected upon her 41 years as Xavier’s athletic director, saying, “I became Xavier’s athletic director when Moby was a minnow. I plan on continuing for as long as I can fulfill the duties with vigor, care, and class.”

Ms. Lynn, who is a Xavier alumna, joined the school’s faculty in 1974 and spent her first seven years at Xavier as a physical education teacher and chairperson of the school’s physical education department. She started coaching Xavier’s championship golf team that year as well.

In 1977, she also became the school’s vice principal and athletic director, according to a press release.

Throughout her 40-plus years at Xavier, Ms. Lynn has received numerous national, state and local awards for her service as both an athletic director and as a coach.

During her tenure as Xavier’s athletic director, the AIA has awarded Xavier its H.A. Hendrickson Award three times for overall excellence in interscholastic competition, its Tony Komadina Award for Outstanding Girls’ Athletic Program three times and its Blue Cup Award for excellence in academics, athletics and activities.

Under Ms. Lynn’s leadership, Xavier’s athletic teams have won 134 state championships, 54 state runners-up honors and 203 regional and sectional titles, a release states.

Among her many accolades are recognition as National High School Athletic Director of the Year and induction into the National High School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame.

She has also distinguished herself as an advocate for advancing and creating equity for young women in sports, and her service to Xavier, the AIA, the AIA Administrators Association, the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and the National Federation of High Schools has been exemplary.

In June of 2014, Ms. Lynn was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Under her guidance, Xavier holds the national records for the most girls’ state golf championships won (35) as well as the most consecutive state golf championships won (16).

Ms. Lynn and her Xavier team also hold the national record for most wins in dual matches (257-25) and a current record of 235 dual match wins without any losses.

Since she began to coach the team in 1974, Ms. Lynn’s overall record is 457-25. In her capacity as golf coach, Ms. Lynn has received numerous awards, including the AIA Girls’ High School Golf Coach of the Century Award, the National Federation Coaches Association’s Golf Coach of the Year Award, and the Women’s Sports Association Coach of the Year Award.

She has been nationally recognized multiple times by such publications as Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Golf Week and many others.

Ms. Lynn received her Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation Administration from Arizona State University in 1965 and her Master of Arts degree in Physical Education in 1972 from the University of Iowa.

Last fall, she celebrated her 50th Anniversary as a Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and her 44th year at Xavier, according to a release.