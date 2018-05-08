Xavier alumna receives Fulbright award to United Kingdoms

Xavier College Preparatory alumna Sophie Wix has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award to the United Kingdom from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Ms. Wix, who will graduate from the University of Southern California this week, will pursue an Master of Philosophy in Medical Science at the University of Cambridge and conduct breast cancer research at Cancer Research U.K. Cambridge Institute under Dr. Carlos Caldas, a press release states.
Her project combines disciplines of art and science to enhance clinical prognosis and change the way surgeons, patients and scientists understand cancer biology.
She will work to design treatments and diagnostics for various cancer sub-types using cutting-edge proteomic technology, according to a release.
Ms. Wix is one of only two students in the U.S. to receive a research-based Fulbright Award to the United Kingdom and the first student from USC to receive a Fulbright Award to the United Kingdom.