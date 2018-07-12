Valley business leads back-to-school effort

Canyon Building & Design is leading a statewide campaign to aid local schools in equipping students and educators with adequate supplies for the upcoming school year.

In addition to collecting a variety of donated supplies, Canyon is encouraging public participation by accepting votes to determine which school will win the grand prize.

Donations are being accepted through Saturday, Aug. 25, and may be delivered to Canyon’s office in Phoenix at 3040 N. 44th St., Suite 4.

The grand prize currently consists of more than $2,000 in school supplies. Extra prizes also will be awarded to two additional schools selected by random drawing. The announcement of the winners is scheduled to take place via Facebook Live on Monday, Aug. 27.

“As a design-builder, Canyon has had extensive experience building educational facilities. We take pride in the role these facilities have in helping educators shape the minds of future leaders,” David Gerovac, owner of Canyon Building & Design, stated in a release announcing the campaign.

“This community supply drive was established to give the construction industry an opportunity to further aid our local schools in their educational goals. We are thrilled to see the outpouring of support the industry has already shown toward this campaign and look forward to hopefully making a strong impact on this school year for many students and educators alike.”

For more information, including voting instructions, visit canyonbd.com/school-supply-drive.