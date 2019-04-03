Two Xavier student-athletes nominated for AIA awards

Xavier College Preparatory recognized two seniors who have been selected as finalists for the Arizona Interscholastic Association Scholar Athlete and the AIA Scholar Activities Award.

Spirit line member Renee Pierson is a finalist for the AIA Scholar Activity Award and volleyball and beach volleyball player Shannon Shields is a finalist for the AIA Scholar Athlete Award, according to a press release.

Every high school in Arizona may nominate one female and one male student for each award.

“It is an honor for the entire Xavier community to have these two outstanding students as members of our community,” the school stated via a release.

The award winners will be announced at the AIA Awards luncheon on May 17 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.