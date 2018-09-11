State school board group signs UNITY Pledge

The Arizona School Boards Association has signed the UNITY Pledge in support of full inclusion and equality in employment, housing and public accommodations for all Arizonans, including gay and transgender people.

The ASBA, a private, non-partisan, nonprofit organization, joins more than 2,800 businesses and organizations, including GoDaddy, Yelp, American Airlines, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Professional Firefighters of Arizona, PetSmart and Coca-Cola “in supporting a fully inclusive Arizona,” according to a release.

Five Arizona cities have ordinances that ban discrimination; however, Arizona has no statewide laws “that protect people from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity or discriminated against in housing and public accommodations,” the release stated.

“The Arizona School Boards Association is proud to sign the UNITY Pledge,” Linda Lyon, president of the ASBA board of directors, stated. “Signing the pledge is an extension of our core values and commitment to creating positive educational environments for all students, teachers and staff.”

Created by ONE Community, the UNITY Pledge is a public declaration to support and advance workplace equality and non-discrimination policies in housing and public accommodations for gay and transgender people and their allies in Arizona.

“We thank the Arizona School Boards Association for signing the pledge in support of equal treatment for all Arizonans,” stated ONE Community president and co-founder Angela Hughey. “We hope ASBA’s example will encourage the creation of inclusive environments in all Arizona schools, so all students have a chance to succeed without barriers.”