State school board group signs UNITY Pledge

Sep 11th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Arizona School Boards Association has joined more than 2,800 businesses and organizations “in supporting a fully inclusive Arizona,” according to a release from the ASBA. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona School Boards Association has signed the UNITY Pledge in support of full inclusion and equality in employment, housing and public accommodations for all Arizonans, including gay and transgender people.

The ASBA, a private, non-partisan, nonprofit organization, joins more than 2,800 businesses and organizations, including GoDaddy, Yelp, American Airlines, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Professional Firefighters of Arizona, PetSmart and Coca-Cola “in supporting a fully inclusive Arizona,” according to a release.

Five Arizona cities have ordinances that ban discrimination; however, Arizona has no statewide laws “that protect people from being fired based on their sexual orientation or gender identity or discriminated against in housing and public accommodations,” the release stated.

“The Arizona School Boards Association is proud to sign the UNITY Pledge,” Linda Lyon, president of the ASBA board of directors, stated. “Signing the pledge is an extension of our core values and commitment to creating positive educational environments for all students, teachers and staff.”

Created by ONE Community, the UNITY Pledge is a public declaration to support and advance workplace equality and non-discrimination policies in housing and public accommodations for gay and transgender people and their allies in Arizona.

“We thank the Arizona School Boards Association for signing the pledge in support of equal treatment for all Arizonans,” stated ONE Community president and co-founder Angela Hughey. “We hope ASBA’s example will encourage the creation of inclusive environments in all Arizona schools, so all students have a chance to succeed without barriers.”

Tags · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie