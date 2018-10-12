SRP grants program assists teachers

Salt River Project is offering grants for teachers looking for ways to engage their students in the classroom.

Teachers are invited to apply for classroom grants to enhance learning in the classroom in the areas of math, science, engineering, technology as well as social studies, according to a release.

The SRP Classroom Connections program consists of:

Learning Grants by SRP, which provide funding up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards.

Social Studies Grants by SRP, which supports the enrichment and enhancement of classroom instruction in the disciplines of history, geography, civics, government and economics and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards. Up to $2,500 is available per educator.

All educators at public and nonprofit private schools in metropolitan Phoenix, Pinal County, Gila County, Yavapai County, Page, St. Johns and Navajo Generating Station community chapters are eligible for SRP Classroom Connections grants.

SRP contributes more than $1.3 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona, in addition to providing free training and resources to educators throughout the state, the release stated.

SRP will accept applications for 2019-20 grants until Feb. 28. Information: srpnet.com/grants.