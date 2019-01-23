Shadow Mountain to host pair of Marvel plays

The North Valley Arts Academies Theatre program at Shadow Mountain High School will present two new plays exploring characters from the Marvel Universe, Squirrel Girl and Cassie Lang (Ant Man).

“Squirrel Girl Goes to College” explores what happens when the quirky super hero heads off to college, according to a press release.

“Sub-Atomic” explores the trials and tribulations of Ant Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Stature), as she navigates her secret powers and a myriad of difficult situations all while attending high school.

The shows are set for 7 p.m. on both Thursday, Jan. 24 and Friday, Jan. 25 with tickets costing $5. The plays will be in the Shadow Mountain Performing Arts Center, 2902 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix.

These student-directed shows and the first officially licensed plays using Marvel characters, are being workshopped in conjunction with Disney Theatricals in New York, a release states.

Disney has been working on creating new high school-appropriate one acts with their Marvel team and Shadow Mountain are one of the first schools in the nation to perform these shows as they go through the artistic development process.